Some pet owners worry that having their pet spayed or neutered will harm the animal or change their personality in some way.
Not so, according to Stephanie Fisher, a veterinary technician at Twin Pines Veterinary Clinic in Askov. She said that her coworkers work to educate pet owners about the benefits of having their pets fixed.
“It does not harm the pets or change their personalities,” said Fisher. “They have a better quality of life.”
She said that getting the animals fixed makes them a better pet. Male dogs that are left intact run away more often and fight other dogs, especially if there is a female in heat nearby. Even male dogs kept in the house can sense a female in heat outside and can become hyper aggressive, have dominance issues and begin urinating on furniture to mark their territory. An intact male can sense a female in heat up to a mile away and attract them to the female’s home. Intact males also have a better chance of contracting testicular cancer, said Fisher.
She added that the only downside to having a pet fixed is the possibility for weight gain, which is easily handled by extra exercise or a diet change.
Intact females can also have health issues. They are more prone to infections as well as mammary and uterine cancers, which can become more expensive if it’s not caught right away.
Fisher said they see several pets every week at the clinic due to issues related to not being spayed or neutered.
Spaying and neutering is not only important for the health and well being of dogs.
Cats can have issues also. Females can go back into heat shortly after giving birth. They usually have four to seven kittens in each litter and can have two to three litters a year.
Female cats may try to escape while they are in heat, while male cats can sense a female in heat and try to escape out of the house. Intact males also run around and look for fights with other male cats which can result in abscesses from the bites.
Stray cat strut
Fisher said that stray cats can pose a problem for both strays and pet cats allowed to go outside as they spread diseases and infections.
Some outdoor cats become lost and join a stray cat community, as do other unwanted cats. If they are all intact, the cats keep multiplying, as do the problems associated with unwanted stray cat communities, from hunting birds at feeders to spreading feline leukemia and Feline Immunodeficiency virus, said Fisher. FIV is sometimes referred to as kitty AIDS as the symptoms are similar to HIV in humans. It is also very contagious and spreads through cat colonies quickly.
If the female is an outdoor cat and wanders around, she may attract intact males from up to five miles away. Even if the female is indoor only, the males may congregate outside of the house and fight each other as well as mark territory in the yard and neighboring properties.
When cat’s spray to mark their territory, it leaves a strong, distinctive ammonia odor. Add several cats and the odor can become overwhelming. Cat owners are often surprised to discover that their cute, fuzzy, intact female cats may also start spraying.
There are several cat colonies in both Pine and Carlton counties.
Sandstone has an ongoing issue with stray cats, as does Hinckley, said Fisher. She said that they also have a vet clinic in Hinckley and that there is a huge number of stray cats in the area.
A resident takes action
Jim Larson, 75, of Sandstone saw a problem in his area and decided to do something about it. He said that an animal loving neighbor nearby died last year and her beloved cats were left to fend for themselves.
He explained that she had both indoor only cats and fed the strays near her house. One day he noticed that the new owners of her home had placed her cat’s litter box outside.
“The new homeowners threw out her pets, I was stunned,” said Larson. He said he talked to the city staff and they were aware of the situation. He tried to find a shelter that might take in the newly abandoned pets, but they were full and unable to take them. He said that he can tell the difference because the ones that used to be indoor cats look healthier than the strays.
“If people throw cats out, they will probably die,” said Larson. “It’s not going to go into the woods and make a new life for itself.”
Larson contacted Wagmore Pet Grooming in Pine City about the issue. They gave him a live trap and he has successfully caught six cats and brought them to Wagmore so they can be altered and find new, loving homes.
“As long as there’s cats, I’ll bring them to Pine City as long as they can take them,” said Larson. “It’s my neighborhood. I saw it and decided to do something about it.”
He’s not sure how many strays live in the area. He estimates that it’s a small herd that has been downsized over time due to the coyotes and disease.
Larson has one rescue cat named Finn because he is from Finlayson.
“He’s a nice guy,” said Larson. “I didn’t have a cat and I had a mouse problem. We’ve been pals ever since.”
