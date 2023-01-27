Moose Lake Community School has added solar to help power the school and to benefit the students and community now and into the future. Moose Lake is one of 80 schools in 45 school districts across the state that are on track to receive grants from the Minnesota Department of Commerce Solar for Schools Program (mn.gov/solar4schools) to install solar power.
“We are proud to be among the first schools in Minnesota’s Solar for Schools Program to install solar panels,” said Billie Jo Steen, Superintendent of Moose Lake Community School. “Solar power will help reduce our school’s energy costs, so we have more money to invest in our students. The solar install will offer hands-on learning for students. Our teachers are planning lessons related to solar in science and technology classes. And our students will gain insight into clean energy technology and opportunities in clean energy careers.”
The Solar for Schools grant will cover 85% of costs for the Moose Lake school district to install solar panels on the grounds at Moose Lake School. The solar installation has been completed and is delivering power to the school.
“We get real time monitoring software so we can see how much energy is being produced and we’ll be able to get statistics about how much energy and money we will save annually,” said Steen. “Winter isn’t a great time for solar production in our area for a variety of reasons. As part of the grant, we had to work with the power and solar companies to determine an estimated annual savings based on our location and usuage and it’s projected to save us about $7,000 in electricity expenses annually.”
Benefits of the Solar for Schools Program:
Solar for Schools is designed to provide incentives for installation of solar energy systems on Minnesota public K-12 schools as well as state colleges and universities. The program offers benefits for schools, students, communities and the state, including:
· Adding solar reduces energy costs, which are the second-highest cost category for school districts.
· Students will have opportunities for real-time learning about solar power and learn about careers in the growing clean energy economy.
· Our local economy benefits from clean energy jobs to install solar and from investments to expand our energy infrastructure.
· Solar power helps reduce electricity-based greenhouse gas emissions.
· Solar power adds “homegrown” renewable sources of energy to our school and the state’s electrical grid, since Minnesota imports 100% of all fossil fuels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.