Moose Lake Community School has added solar to help power the school and to benefit the students and community now and into the future. Moose Lake is one of 80 schools in 45 school districts across the state that are on track to receive grants from the Minnesota Department of Commerce Solar for Schools Program (mn.gov/solar4schools) to install solar power.

“We are proud to be among the first schools in Minnesota’s Solar for Schools Program to install solar panels,” said Billie Jo Steen, Superintendent of Moose Lake Community School. “Solar power will help reduce our school’s energy costs, so we have more money to invest in our students. The solar install will offer hands-on learning for students. Our teachers are planning lessons related to solar in science and technology classes. And our students will gain insight into clean energy technology and opportunities in clean energy careers.”

