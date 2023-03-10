Minnesota has been gifted with record snow, a blue blizzard and constant fresh snow cover this winter.
Along with all of the beautiful, bountiful snow is the following clean up by residents, cities, counties and the state.
Carlton County has 12 plows and six graders ready to cover the 487 miles of county roads plus townships as well as a few city streets including Barnum and Kettle River.
The normal work day at Carlton County is 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but that can change along with the weather.
The county only has staff to operate one plow shift. If there is snow, the county plows often start at 5 a.m. or occasionally at 4 a.m. if the conditions warrant, said Rick Norrgard, assistant county engineer. He explained that the Carlton County snow policy states that snow removal operator shifts are generally limited to 12 hours, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are times in extreme events the operators would work longer but 14 hours is the maximum, due to safety reasons.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is responsible for snow removal on 30,000 lane miles of roadway. Using the 800 plow trucks, the cycle time to complete a route can vary from 1-2 hours in urban areas or as long as eight hours in rural areas. Time is also needed to load, reload and fuel trucks, according to MnDOT.
Many winter driving habits are common sense. Drive for the weather conditions and keep extra winter gear in the vehicle such as a shovel, blankets and a survival kit.
Something that seems to confuse some drivers is how close to follow behind a plow and when it’s safe to pass.
“As a general rule, give the plows room to do their job and stay back 200 feet (about 10 car lengths.) However, following distances are going to be different on the Interstate compared to a local road or city street,” said Norrgard. He explained that weather conditions and road types play a role in how close a vehicle can safely drive behind a plow.
It can be very dangerous to pass a plow. Plows have wing plows that can be on either side of the truck and can extend from 2-10 feet beyond the width of the truck, according to MnDOT. It can be difficult to see the extended wing if there is a snow cloud. The majority of crashes involving snow plows happen when a snowplow is rear-ended or hit when being passed.
“Avoid passing a plow truck when it is plowing,” said Norrgard.
The county uses a combination of salt, brine and sand on the roads, depending on the road temperature.
Norrgard said that the county has used more of the product as of March 1 of this year than March 1 of the last winter season.
There are many factors that combine to make fighting storms a challenge, including wind speed, gusts and direction, frost/black ice, precipitation type, duration and amounts, air temperature, road temperature, blowing
snow and more.
MnDOT goes an extra step and sprays an anti-icing liquid salt solution on the roads to help keep snow and ice from bonding to the pavement. Anti-icing is similar to spraying oil in a frying pan to keep food from sticking. The salt solution acts as a barrier so the snow and ice won’t form a strong bond to the pavement thus making it easier to plow off snow accumulation.
Download the MN511 app to stay up to date on road conditions in your area before traveling during inclement weather. The app shows information about vehicle accidents as well as road conditions and closures. Users can even click on a snowplow icon and look at the road conditions through the plow cameras.
Additional information comes from the Minnesota State Patrol, the National Weather Service and the Road Weather Information System. 511 can be accessed at: http://511mn.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.