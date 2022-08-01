The “Snake Rattle and Roll’’ program will take place at 1 p.m. Aug. 4th in the Moose Lake Community Room at the Library. It will be presented by the group from Snake Discovery YouTube channel based in the TwinCities. This program focuses on the reptiles and amphibians that call Minnesota and Wisconsin home. Kids will get to watch a salamander eat, debunk turtle myths, touch snakes, and more. There may even be an appearance by Doug, the large boa constrictor. Stay after the presentation to touch and hold the reptiles for a truly hands-on experience. Program is for all ages. Please be respectful of the animals.
