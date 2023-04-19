As of Tuesday, April 18, the Snake River is at near crest and it is predicted to stay at this level for the next few days. This is good news and potentially bad news. If the level does not rise, then we know the impacted properties. The bad news is the potential for more rain and snow in the next couple days. If we get significant precipitation, the crest could be raised or extended. Also, the high water is constantly wearing away on the soil and structures it is flowing over or around. If a culvert gives way, it will obviously affect everything down stream with a rise in water level. 

We have a pile of filled sandbags at the south county highway shop and more sand and unfilled bags if people are in need. They will have to haul and place on their own. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0