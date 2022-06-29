After nearly a year, the Federated Co-op Cenex gas station is almost ready to reopen the gas pumps.
Last August, a leak alarm sounded in the gas station. Federated Co-op immediately called Minnesota Petroleum, a maintenance service provider, to confirm that there was a leak from a pressurized line connected from an underground tank to a gas pump, said Mark Grave, director of energy for Federated Co-ops. Minnesota Petroleum tests the station’s equipment annually to catch problems as soon as possible. They held a meeting that included Federated Co-op, Minnesota Petroleum and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. After much discussion, they decided the best option was to close the gas pumps and replace the aging gas tanks and corroding lines.
“We considered closing the store,” said Grave. “But it’s a co-op, which means it’s part of the community because it is owned by the customers.”
The rest of the business, including tire repair and fishing supplies, was open for business as usual.
“They cooperated 100 percent with the agency,” said Jeff Brandon, an environmental specialist with the MPCA. “They might have even gone above what we expect from owners of gas stations. It was extremely painful for them as they stopped selling the product, but they did what was right.”
He explained that the gas station owners call an environmental specialist to help come up with a plan to solve the problem. The MPCA goes over the plan and either offers advice or tells them it looks fine and the clean up moves forward.
Brandon said the leak was a small one.
The releasing of gas into the soil is not uncommon,” said Brandon. He explained that sometimes customers overflow the tank and it flows across the lot and into the soil or a transporter accidentally spills and it gets into nearby soil.
“We had the contaminated soil removed under the guidance of the MPCA and disposed of properly according to their pollution control guidelines,” said Grave. He said that the old single walled steel tanks have been replaced with double walled plastic coated steel tanks and includes monitors built between the walls to notify if there is ever any leakage between the walls before the petroleum can get into the soil.
Brandon added that the new, improved lines also have another level of protection. There are special containment sumps below the lines that catch any leaks before the petroleum can reach the soil.
The project was expected to only take a few weeks, but the tanks were on backorder and did not come in until this spring.
One point of the project that has puzzled many residents is the large incline that was built. Grave explained that they removed the eight foot diameter tanks which are no longer being made and replaced them with 10 foot diameter tanks. When they attempted to dig deeper to bury the new tanks, they hit bedrock, so they needed to build the incline to properly cover the tanks.
The pumps should be turned on at the end of this week. The gas pumps will be open to the public soon, as long as everything goes as planned.
