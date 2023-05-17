Complaints of speeders in front of the school prompted action in the form of tickets and new signs.
The new digital speed signs in front of the school are paid for by the Moose Lake Water and Light company, said Moose Lake Police Chief, Darren Juntunen. He said the speed limit will remain the same all year as there are student activities and events during the summer at the school.
The new flashing pedestrian crosswalk signs are paid for by both the water and light company and the Moose Lake Area Fire Department.
The newest squad car has had engine problems for a while, said Juntunen.
The mechanics couldn’t figure out the issue so the engine will be replaced.
The department may soon be the proud, new owners of a Polaris side by side. While it’s still in the works, the vehicle would potentially be used by the police department to help with ATV enforcement, explained Juntunen.
He said that there is an increase in complaints of people speeding when they exit off of Arrowhead. They continue the same speed, despite the decreased speed limit in the area next to the baseball fields that are full of young players and families. The department will be putting down portable speed bumps to help slow traffic as well as adding a stop sign.
The sidewalk in the area is partially covered by overhanging trees, which also causes a safety hazard and there have been complaints of a resident who parks multiple vehicles in the driveway, partially blocking the sidewalk. Juntunen said that officers have talked to the resident and they will have another conversation.
