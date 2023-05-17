Complaints of speeders in front of the school prompted action in the form of tickets and new signs. 

The new digital speed signs in front of the school are paid for by the Moose Lake Water and Light company, said Moose Lake Police Chief, Darren Juntunen. He said the speed limit will remain the same all year as there are student activities and events during the summer at the school.

