School buses serve one very important purpose, to get students to and from school safely.
Nathan Berg, Willow River transportation supervisor, said he didn’t think it was an issue for his buses until he asked drivers to keep track of violations last year.
There were eight violations of drivers going through the bus stop sign last year and six of them were in one day. After that revelation, he quickly applied for a state grant for $30,000 for stop arm cameras for Willow Rivers seven new leased buses. The cameras were installed in mid October. The grant included three new cameras inside and a dash camera.
“For us, it made sense,” Berg said. The old camera system was old and outdated. It was also unreliable and did not work on occasion.
The school leases the buses to help save money, said Berg. The buses can cost $125,000-$135,000 each and the school is responsible for maintenance and repairs.
“Our roads are terrible and there is a lot of wear and tear on the buses,” said Berg. He said they would need to be replaced every 3-5 years. It would cost an estimated $2,000-5,000 to replace shocks and brakes on each bus.
With the lease, the company does the repairs and maintenance.
Berg attended classes about bus safety as part of the grant. It left an impression on him. He said he feels it is important to bring attention to the issue of bus violations and student safety.
During the classes, he learned that 45% of the people who were stopped for stop sign violations said they didn’t know about the rule, 45% were distracted and 10% said they didn’t care.
He said that when a student is hit, not only is their family affected, but so is the bus driver, the public and the transportation superintendent.
“We need to do better, Minnesota,” said Berg.
Berg holds safety classes with students and bus drivers each year. They practice getting on and off the bus as well as paying attention to lights and especially the driver. They are trained to wait to cross the street until the driver signals that it is safe. The driver blows the horn if there is danger as the student is crossing and the student is supposed to freeze in place.
There are enough bus drivers at the moment, but like most schools, Willow River is in need of substitute drivers. Several school staff members, including paras, teachers and the superintendent have a bus license, but Berg would like to have other residents step up and help out. For more information call 218-372-3131, extension 267.
Barnum School District has also applied for the grant, said Superintendent Bill Peel. He said the paperwork is under review, but he hopes to have an answer by the end of November.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.