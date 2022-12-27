Q

uestion:  Are yellow speed signs in curves or busy locations enforceable? I’ve seen 60 mph white speed limit signs then a short distance later a yellow 50 mph sign. The yellow signs don’t say “limit” on them, so I would think going 60 mph in a yellow 50 mph zone isn’t illegal but not a good idea.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0