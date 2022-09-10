The Pine County Animal Welfare Society is back and ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work. The volunteers focus on educating the public about the importance of spaying and neutering pets as well as trapping, fixing and releasing feral cats throughout Pine County.
They are hosting a wellness clinic in Finlayson from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 by appointment only. The clinic is aimed at helping senior citizens, single parent households and veteran pet owners by providing this one time low cost event including an exam for $20 and a free rabies shot in honor of World Rabies Day. They can also micro chip their pet for a one time only discounted price of $29. Anyone interested in setting up an appointment can call Pat at 320-216-5067.
Micro chipping is a permanent way to identify a pet if they get lost, said Dr. Delores Gockowski of North Ridge Veterinary Services, LLC. She explained that someone who finds a lost pet can bring the animal to a local vet clinic and have it scanned. If the animal has a chip with updated information, it can be reunited with the owner.
Gockowski said that the exam includes an overall check of the animal for problems such as parasites and skin issues.
The PCAWS is also looking for volunteers as they continue on their mission of trapping, spaying/neutering and returning feral cats back to their colony.
“We need volunteers and a grant writer,” said volunteer Connie Decoursey. “We have big dreams, but we’re just a couple of little old ladies.”
She said there was a huge feral colony in Hinckley and there has been a few in Sandstone for many years as well as other places around the county.
“People who say there is not an animal welfare problem in our area do not look hard enough,” said long time member, Pat Kraetzner.
Autumn Mattson of Wag More Pet Grooming in Pine City agrees. She said she
unintentionally began taking in stray cats many years ago. She has the cats fixed and chipped before adopting them out. She said she has chipped and placed around 200 stray cats in the last three years. The majority are from Pine City and the rest from outside of the city. Pine County covers 1,435 square miles. That’s a lot of space for stray and feral cats. She is at capacity with 30 stray cats looking for someone to love them since the beginning of the year.
At the top of their wish list are volunteers willing to foster cats or dogs and volunteers willing to help with the feral cat colonies, including driving the cats to Coon Rapids Humane Society to be fixed and returned to their colony.
Their long term goal is for an animal shelter in Pine County. They are in the beginning stages of applying for a 501C to become a non-profit organization, which means they will be able to apply for grants and accept donations.
The small group of volunteers meet the third Wednesday of each month. Anyone interested in joining can check out their Facebook page or call Pat at 320-216-5067 for more information.
