The Pine County Animal Welfare Society is back and ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work. The volunteers focus on educating the public about the importance of spaying and neutering pets as well as trapping, fixing and releasing feral cats throughout Pine County.

They are hosting a wellness clinic in Finlayson from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 by appointment only. The clinic is aimed at helping senior citizens, single parent households and veteran pet owners by providing this one time low cost event including an exam for $20 and a free rabies shot in honor of World Rabies Day. They can also micro chip their pet for a one time only discounted price of $29. Anyone interested in setting up an appointment can call Pat at 320-216-5067.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0