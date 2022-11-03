Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank is permanently waiving fees for the nationally and regionally donated food it provides to the 75 NE Minnesota and NW Wisconsin food shelves, soup kitchens, shelters and the other non-profit agency partners it supplies as the region’s only “food bank.” This announcement comes at a time when demand has increased beyond pandemic levels and when communities like Moose Lake need the food bank most.

“We’re seeing a 32% increase at our region’s food shelves,” shares Shaye Moris, executive director, Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank. “We made our decision to waive fees to ensure our region’s non-profit partners could be as generous as possible to those facing hunger in their local communities. So many of our neighbors have been impacted by the pandemic, economic impacts of inflation and a high cost of living recently that we felt it an important time to make this decision.”

