A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision involving seizure and sale of a woman’s property in Hennepin County could affect profits that have gone or go to the county in the future from property seized and sold under Minnesota’s forfeiture law, which the high court has ruled unconstitutional.

Kelly Schroeder, Pine County auditor-treasurer, said at a recent county board meeting, “Minnesota property statutes say that when we forfeit a property and resell it, we can take our costs out and split the rest up between school, township and county. This process was appealed to the Supreme Court which said we cannot do that and can only keep administrative costs and cannot carve out for anyone. So now there has been a lot of talk of what will happen now and how far back they can go.”

