The fall colors are in full bloom where I live, and I am so thankful to have such beautiful weather to get outside and enjoy the outdoors. Now that the leaves are falling, it is time to reflect on the first full month of school. Although COVID-19 is still showing its nasty head, I feel the school year is off to a great start. In my conversations with students, staff and parents, the majority feel this beginning of the school year has been easier and less stressful. Perhaps this is due to the year being more of a normal, pre-pandemic start. The school year will still have its challenges, however. In both of my school districts, we struggled this past summer to find staff to fill our openings. In fact, we were just able to fill a few key positions this past week. Both districts remain short with bus and van drivers, and we could use more support staff and teacher substitutes. As with other organizations and businesses in our area and state, funding remains a challenge for school districts. With the failure of our legislatures to compromise and provide additional funding for schools this past session, school districts must continue to operate carefully to fulfill its core mission, to educate students. Another challenge our staff will undertake this year is to provide students the necessary support to bring them back to the pre-pandemic academic and behavioral level. For some of our students, the interruption of in-person learning was difficult and resulted in some learning loss. This is not a surprise. The task at hand for our teachers and support staff is significant, but I know they are up to the challenge. I have the utmost confidence in their abilities, as well as their commitment to do what is necessary for each student every day. I look forward to the coming months to see what we can accomplish together. Before we know it, we will be celebrating the holidays and shoveling snow off our driveways and sidewalks. Let’s keep this enthusiasm going and finish the year as it started, strong.
Bill peel is the Superintendent of Barnum and Willow River School Districts.
