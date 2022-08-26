The National COVID-19 free lunch program for students ended June 30.
The food service program reverted back to pre-COVID-19 days, meaning that students must once again pay for each meal taken, according to a Barnum School District notice.
Kindergarten students will still receive free breakfast, but must pay for lunch unless they qualify for free or reduced meals or they are directly certified based on participation in state programs such as SNAP.
“We had good participation in our school lunch program when meals were free and we hope students will continue to take advantage of the opportunity to have warm meals here during the school day,” said Billie Jo Steen, Moose Lake School District superintendent. “Having free lunches was a blessing for many families especially with the uncertainties of COVID-19.”
In the 2019-2020 school year, 30.4 percent of Moose Lake students qualified for the free lunch program. Steen explained that there are no longer reduced meals, even though it is worded that way. All of the lunches are free through the free/reduced program since 2014-2015.
While the free lunch for all students has ended, Governor Tim Walz announced that the state will expand the availability of free meals to another 90,000 new students in Minnesota in the upcoming school year. The expansion is due to the state’s application and acceptance to the U.S. Department of Agriculture pilot program, according to mn.gov/governor/news.
Parents can check to see if they qualify for the free/reduced lunch program on the website at www.mooselake.k12.mn.us under Parent Resources and are encouraged to apply before the start of the school year, said Steen.
Moose Lake school prices for the 2022-2023 year are .65 cents for breakfast for elementary students and .90 cents for high school students. Lunch is $2.40 for elementary students and $2.75 for high school.
Barnum meal prices for 2022-2023 is $1.60 for breakfast for grades 1-12 and $3 for lunch for students in grades K-6 and $3.10 for students in grades 7-12. Check the school website for applications for free/reduced lunches or call the district office at 218-389-6978 extension 1001.
Willow River meal prices for the 2022-2023 school year are free breakfast for kindergartners, .35 cents for grades 1-6 and $1.20 for high school students. Lunch is $2.50 for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade and $2.75 for high school students.
