High school senior, Logan Tomczak, volunteered to pretend to be an active shooter during ALICE training for Moose Lake School staff. He used a NERF gun with soft little foam "bullets." Many of the staff had Tomczak in their classes in his younger years.
Moose Lake Police Officer, Chad Pattison, discusses various scenerios of what to do in the event of an active threat at the school. It is a refresher course for many of the school staff, but for others it is the first time they participated in the ALICE training.
High school senior, Logan Tomczak, volunteered to pretend to be an active shooter during ALICE training for Moose Lake School staff. He used a NERF gun with soft little foam "bullets." Many of the staff had Tomczak in their classes in his younger years.
Jamie Lund
Moose Lake Police Officer, Chad Pattison, discusses various scenerios of what to do in the event of an active threat at the school. It is a refresher course for many of the school staff, but for others it is the first time they participated in the ALICE training.
The number of school shootings have increased over the years. Many schools across the country offer ongoing active threat training for school staff to help prepare them in the unlikely event that it happens at their school.
Most of the Carlton County schools have offered ALICE training to their staff, including Moose Lake. ALICE stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.
The training takes place when school is closed for students, such as a weekend or teacher work day.
Moose Lake School provides ongoing training for school staff in an effort to ensure that all staff, including new members, have the most up to date information. Local law enforcement also undergoes training at the school to keep up to date. The officers train when school is on break, then share the information with school staff.
“We have not had an active threat situation here at the school but it’s important to train so we could respond if we ever needed to,” Superintendent Billie Jo Steen said. “School staff recognizes that it’s important to train for these situations in this day and age, although we hope to never be in a position to need to put our training into action.”
Moose Lake Police Officer, Chad Pattison, has taught ALICE training for many years. He said it already helped one school.
There was a shooting at a funeral in Cloquet several years ago, said Pattison. The funeral was held in a gym while school was in session.
A school staff member remembered Pattisons training and it enabled her to react quickly.
Pattison said the ideal reaction to an active threat is to evacuate.
“If you’re not in the school, you can’t be a victim,” Pattison said. “You’ve won because you can’t get hurt.”
He explained what the acronym ALICE stands for and the importance of staying alert. He tells the staff to pay attention to anything that seems to be out of the ordinary.
Pattison encourages school staff to look around their classroom and look for the best escape route. He also said they should look for ways to deter a possible threat by locking or barricading their door or to distract the threat.
He discusses a variety of possibilities with the teachers and answers questions before practicing a few scenarios.
High school student, Logan Tomczak, volunteered to pretend to be an active shooter at the latest training. He carried a Nerf gun with soft little yellow foam balls.
Pattison explained the scenario. The teachers had 20 seconds to prepare. A small group attempted to bar the door, but Tomczak burst in and the teachers ran shrieking and laughing in surprise.
He sprayed the room with the small foam balls. Pattison said over half of the teachers had been “shot.”
“We often hear that “we perform as we train,” Steen said. “So, I think the training is really helpful because it makes us more aware of possible safety threats and how to best respond to them. It’s also helpful for us to have an understanding of how local law enforcement will be responding to such threats.”
He ran a few other scenarios and several teachers were “injured” but only one didn’t make it.
“We have a great partnership with our local Moose Lake Police Department and are very thankful for their support and for conducting this training for our staff,” Steen said.
Parents and caregivers should wait until they receive communication from the school or law enforcement and not rush to the school and possibly hinder their efforts to subdue the threat.
“If there is an emergency situation at the school, we will work with law enforcement and send out an instant alert message to families with information and instructions,” Steen said.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.