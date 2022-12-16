The number of school shootings have increased over the years. Many schools across the country offer ongoing active threat training for school staff to help prepare them in the unlikely event that it happens at their school.

Most of the Carlton County schools have offered ALICE training to their staff, including Moose Lake. ALICE stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.

