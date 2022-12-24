Moose Lake Area School volunteers and staff welcomed residents affected by the power outages to warm up, shower or charge their electronic devices.
Superintendent Billie Jo Steen was one of the thousands of residents around the northland that lost power due to the blizzard.
“We were without power at our house Thursday morning and after shoveling our way out, I thought, at least I get to go to school now to warm up and get a cup of coffee,” said Steen.
The school board already had a contract in place with the local Red Cross to provide emergency shelter if necessary.
Steen posted on the school Facebook page and roughly 200 residents descended on the school to thaw out, fill water containers and shower.
Once Steen saw the need from the community, she reached out to the Carlton County Emergency, Marlyn Halverson
Management Director to get additional staffing to keep the school open later. County staffers responded and kept the building open until 9 p.m. that evening.
“Many people also came to charge devices, warm up or play in the gym,” said Steen. “At one time on Friday we had about 30 people (families of children and parents) playing in the gym.”
Several people stayed for hours and one college student took her her finals online.
“We appreciated it so much,” Selena Stevens said on the school’s Facebook page. “We were able to come there today for showers and warmth and recharged all of our devices. So grateful to be a part of such a caring community.”
Red Cross volunteers helped staff the facility Friday-Sunday.
“We could really see the fatigue set in on peoples faces,” said Rod Winters, volunteer. He said residents without power were starting to get frustrated as the hours stretched into days.
“We had over 100 people during the day on Friday,” Steen said. She said they did not keep an exact count.
“One of our staff said that you could see the weight on people when they came into the building, but after showering and getting their needs met they looked refreshed and ready to go back out there and face the challenges of maintaining their homes without electricity,” said Steen.
Many residents posted their appreciation on the schools Facebook page.
“Thanks for the water, the showers and recharging our family in more ways than one,” said Anne Marie Mast. “We are grateful to everyone who had a part in opening the school today.”
The number of residents seeking refuge at the school dropped as power was slowly restored across the area.
“It was a privilege to be able to serve our community in this way,” Steen said.
Other communities opened community centers, city halls and churches to offer residents refuge during the blizzard and resulting power outages.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.