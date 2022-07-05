Concern heightens around the country in response to the increased safety risks in the schools. The Moose Lake School Board met and discussed current safety measures and upcoming plans for the district in an effort to ensure school safety for this community. District leadership advised that additional safety measures include a controlled entry to the school, updated Incident Command System (ICS) procedures, drills that include a variety of lockdown scenarios and fire evacuation.
Superintendent Billie Jo Steen said that they have been making necessary updates as standard protocol in addition to adjustments in response to the increased themes of safety risks associated with threats and active bomb and school shootings. “We have a great partnership with the Moose Lake Police Department,” said Steen, as she addressed the PD’s current involvement with the school and upcoming training opportunity.
“Our collaboration and interventions with the school have been successful as a result of the increased patrolling both morning and afternoons, in- school presence, creating familiarity with the students, and opportunity to provide notice for any safety concerns,” said Moose Lake Chief of Police Darren Juntunen. He also said that plans are moving forward to utilize the school as an active shooter training site before the start of the school year. Both leaders advised that this is a great opportunity for staff and surrounding agencies such as the DNR, law enforcements from Pine and Carlton County, Fond Du Lac Reservation, and the State Patrol to have a chance in becoming familiar with the school in the event a crisis does emerge. It is a priority for the Moose Lake Police Department to partner with the school district to address safety issues and develop preparedness plans for all seasons to address any potential risk. “It’s important that if you see anything suspicious to report. If you see something, say something,” Juntunen said. As a community we have an obligation to help and protect each other. Have the conversation to know your neighbors and spend time to talk with your children. Together we make a difference.
