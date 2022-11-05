Question:  I see school busses that do not use their flashing lights or extend the stop arm as they’re picking up kids. Cars are passing them from behind and from the front. What are the requirements for bus drivers to use their safety lights? Thank you for your time.

 Answer: Minnesota law allows for certain exceptions for school buses not to use the flashing lights and stop arm system. These situations require approval from the school board in writing.  If the flashing red lights and stop arm are not being used other vehicles are not required to stop. However, I would recommend using caution and common sense.

