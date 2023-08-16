I have recently taken over the position of transportation supervisor at the Barnum School.  It is another shared position that Willow River and Barnum are doing to help each school out.

Since taking on the position I have found that Barnum runs eight routes to get the students to and from school, with recent resignations and driver retiring, we are down three drivers and only have enough to do five routes.

