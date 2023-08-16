I have recently taken over the position of transportation supervisor at the Barnum School. It is another shared position that Willow River and Barnum are doing to help each school out.
Since taking on the position I have found that Barnum runs eight routes to get the students to and from school, with recent resignations and driver retiring, we are down three drivers and only have enough to do five routes.
The predicament leaves the district in a snowball effect situation. A similar snowball effect is happening to many districts but they might only be at the snowball stage, Barnum’s snowball is moving fast and getting bigger.
Some districts attempt to cut routes to help save money and be able to push that money elsewhere in the school or to help offset the need for a new bus or van, or pay for something else needed. It is something you can plan for or see if it can be done without affecting too many things. But when you have a shortage and you are now faced with limited options, this is when it gets real.
If school started Monday, Barnum would be asking parents to put their kids on the bus anywhere from 5:15 - 5:45 a.m. Drop off would be around 6 p.m., that is almost six hours of bus time. A student’s normal day is about six hours in school which equals about 12 hours total. Just for Barnum to be able to pick up the kids, each of the five buses would have to be 10-16 kids over capacity. (which is illegal) there are also 27 students that are out of the district so far that they are not even figured in on the total.
With the over capacity kids as well as the 27 out of district kids, you have enough for two to three routes.
What is the solution? Hire more drivers obviously, but training takes time, time we do not have right now.
There are other options but those options will cost the school more money. Do you see the snowball getting bigger?
We could reach out to those that are two miles or closer to the school to tell them they must either walk, bike or get a ride into school, but that is only less than 10 students.
We could have each parent commit to driving their kids into school for the school year. How many parents can do that? Work schedules, only one vehicle, no vehicle. Those that can’t we can pick up with the five drivers we have. What about the increase of traffic in and around the schools? Can the town of Barnum handle 108 vehicles dropping kids off at both schools?
We could go to tiers starts, have elementary start earlier and High School start later, but then you have families that rely on the older ones to watch the younger ones. You also have to run the same routes two times which costs more, you have more wear and tear on the buses. Running two routes might not work for those drivers that are currently driving. Driving later in the morning or evening might affect their regular jobs.
We could tell all out of district families that we have to set up a meeting spot in order to pick them up. More than likely closer to the district border, or maybe not take kids that are out of the district. But when you do that the snowball starts getting bigger and bigger because when you say no, parents will take their kids elsewhere and without kids, you then have to start looking at laying off teachers and support staff that has a lasting effect on a community.
