Savings and budget concerns examined by Moose Lake Council

A significant savings was reported by using a pipe lining process instead of replacing pipes. The product has a 50 year life span, the project was completed quickly. In a single day it is estimated to have saved 15,000 gallons of water. The estimated savings by lining the pipe ranges instead of replacing the pipe ranged from one third to one half of the cost of a million dollar project. With the completion of this portion of pipes the city has also decided that televising the old well needed to be done.
A Department of Natural Resources Local Trail program grant of $150,000 for the stretch of trail between North Road and Highway 27 was approved. This trail is a joint paved and ATV trail, the goal is to have this out for bids and built in October. This grant and building would require wetland areas to need to be replaced. Finding an appropriate location to recreate a water run off and wetland area was a difficult task. After considerable review a location on Second Street in front of the Moose Lake Police Department (MLPD) building was found to be ideal. Interim City Administrator Katie Bloom talked with the MLPD and they let her know that the area was not able to be used by them.
An administrative position was discussed for the MLPD. Concerns about the budget for the police department were raised by Walter Lower III. Adding a position to the staff was cause for concern, clarification about how the changes made to the administration of the department will reflect in the budget answered concerns raised. Bloom and Police Chief Darren Juntunen let Lower know that using taxpayer funding wisely is also their concern. Changes in spending according to Bloom will not be seen immediately, but within the fiscal year.
Large quantities of water were being taken from the spigots at the city park. The water in the park was turned off. A discussion about how to turn on the spigots while preventing large quantity fills took place. Valves that limit flow were approved to be placed on two of the spigots in the park so that they can be turned on for use to picnic or rinse feet or toys at the beach.
Mark Lambert of Sand Lake Resort was present at the council meeting to inform the council about plans to create a new rental property. Sewer usage was discussed as a way for the city to help further the plans for development. The meeting was to keep the council informed.
Chanel 18 has been broadcasting bingo for seniors on Tuesday and Friday as well as exercise videos in the afternoon.