Do your friends and family tell you that your soup is the best they have tasted? Maybe you have thought about entering it in a contest. If so, now is the time.
The 17th annual Northeastern Mojakka Cook-Off is right around the corner. There are 12 cooks signed up to share their creations and room for more.
Contact Bert Whittington at the Northeastern Saloon and Grille in Cloquet at 218-879-1938 to enter the contest. There will be a $25 stipend for cooks to help
cover the cost of ingredients, said Carol Klitzki, Carlton County Historical Society director. The cooks will receive the stipend the day of the event.
Last year over 130 people ebbed and flowed throughout the day of the event. They socialized as they sampled a variety of soups, from clam chowder to Lake Superior Salmon Kalamojakka, which won the people’s choice award. The historical society fundraiser raised about $2,000 in 2022, which was about $1,000 more than they expected, said Klitzke.
The fundraiser enables the historical society to make changes and much needed updates to the old library building that they call home as well as the exhibits.
Last year they added electrical outlets, better internet service and added historical data on their website. They also purchased a new microfilm reader so residents can view original issues of the Moose Lake Star Gazette from 1907-1966 as well as its predecessor, the Moose Lake Star from 1897-1905. They also have several now defunct papers from the Barnum area, including the Barnum Advocate, Barnum Herald and the Barnum Gazette from 1896-1900.
This year the money will be allocated toward a new lawnmower and phase two of the ongoing electrical issues, including updating the ancient breaker box as well as other ongoing projects.
The roughly 100 year old Northeastern Hotel is the perfect setting for the historical society fundraiser.
The owner, Bert Whittington, has painstakingly worked for decades to restore the old building to its former beauty, including vintage signs, lights and the unique tin ceiling in the room adjoining the bar area. His bar has the distinction of having the oldest liquor license in the state.
Stop by to sample the soups and vote for your favorite as you soak in the history of the vintage building down on the island.
The cook-off will be held at the Historic Northeastern Hotel on Dunlap Island in Cloquet from noon to 4:30 on Sunday, March 12. Advanced tickets are available at CCHS or the Northeastern for $9. Or pay $10 at the door.
