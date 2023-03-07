Do your friends and family tell you that your soup is the best they have tasted? Maybe you have thought about entering it in a contest. If so, now is the time.

The 17th annual Northeastern Mojakka Cook-Off is right around the corner. There are 12 cooks signed up to share their creations and room for more.

