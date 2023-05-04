Eight years have passed since the Carlton County Board of Commissioners approved the half-cent sales tax and the yearly $20 fee per vehicle licensed in Carlton County. In 2022 the net receipts of this funding mechanism has risen to $2,551,329.78, much higher than first anticipated.

Originally, this funding was promoted as a way to rehabilitate and repair county roads that have numbers above 100 whether they were tarred roads or they would remain gravel thoroughfares. State aid, coupled with federal aid, focuses on the county state aid highways (CSAH) with numbers less than 100. The half-cent sales tax funding stream has made a big difference in our county road system, yet there is a long list of needs to work on.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0