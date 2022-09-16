Crisp mornings. Pumpkins and corn mazes are all sure signs fall is right around the corner.
Nestled in the countryside of Carlton, is Ru-Ridge Corn Maze.
Open in the fall of each year, Ru-Ridge has a variety of outdoor activities for the whole family. Their signature attraction is their eight-acre corn maze. This year’s maze has a freedom theme.
“The corn maze can include an optional scavenger hunt. For those who do the scavenger hunt, they can anticipate the maze taking an hour,” says Angela Line of Ru-Ridge. “We also have a straw bale maze and a special scavenger hunt for the little kids that ends with a special treat if they find all five objects.”
In addition to the corn maze, there are many other activities including; great photo opportunities, a large pumpkin and produce area, games, a walk-through sunflower patch, and a small farm animal petting area with goats and sheep. “Hay rides and horse rides are a big deal here,” Line says “the hay rides go on top of our hill and you can see to Duluth and Superior on a clear day. We have a ninja course for little kids and a large corn pit which is similar to a sandbox, just with corn.”
Pat Lund of Duluth was visiting with her granddaughter Olani, 10 of Hermantown. “We’ve been coming here for a few years; she likes the corn pit and can get through the maze in under 30 minutes.” Said Lund “It’s just an overall fun atmosphere everytime.”
Jenny Linn, a new Duluth resident, heard of Ru-Ridge from a co- worker and wanted to check it out before her extended family visits her from the Twin Cities in a few weeks. “I have several young nieces and nephews and after seeing all they have to offer here, I can’t wait to come back with them. I don’t think they have been on a tractor ride before, my nephews will love this place” Linn stated, “There is such a laid-back atmosphere here with such a big variety of activities for the kids to do. They will love it and the best part is they won’t have the crowds they are used to in the metro area.”
This past weekend was Ru-Ridge’s opener and often seen as the quietest of the next seven weeks. “Last year before we closed at the end of October, we saw over 1,200 people each day.”
Line says if you don’t like the crowds, plan your visit for the next few weekends.
Ru-Ridge opened this past weekend. They are open through Oct. 30 on Thursdays through Sundays with extended hours on MEA weekend. They are available by appointment on other days of the week for groups or private appointments.
They are fully handicapped accessible including a ramp that goes up to the hay ride. All ages are welcome.
