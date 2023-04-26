rough year. There was a lot of snow. You need below zero at night and above during the day to make the sap run.” Anderson collects the sap from his property in Moose Lake. His family still makes syrup the traditional way, by boiling over an open fire, while Olson shortens the process by using reverse osmosis. The reverse osmosis machine takes about half of the water out of the sap before the boiling process begins and cuts the time substantially. The process is the same, you boil the water out of the sap until it becomes a thick, sweet syrup. Anderson said one of the most asked questions he hears is how much sap does it take to make a gallon of syrup. The answer is 40 gallons. “We collect in old buckets, then cook it by putting it in a big pan over a fire,” said Anderson. “I have all the wood I need. I cut it and make a fire. It’s cheap heat. We cook the sap until it boils down. We collect about 100-120 gallons of sap, which takes two days to boil down.” The family and friends hang out and watch the sap slowly boil down all day before stoking it up and heading to bed. They restart the fire the next morning and repeat the process until the sap has become syrup. They finish the cooking process on a propane burner to have control over the temperature. “It’s a great time to be out in the woods,” said Anderson. “There’s not much else to be doing outside.” He said it’s also nice to be able to snowshoe around to make trails and tap trees after being inside much of the winter. Anderson advises people to give it a try if they are interested. “It’s not hard to do,” Anderson said. “You can do as little as you want to, just tap a few trees or do more if you want to.” Olson said he took his four-wheeler out to the trees this year. It came back covered in mud. He collects the sap and brings the containers back to his truck, where he pours the sap into a very large container in the bed of his truck. While he enjoyed making the syrup the traditional way with his family around the fire, which often included wienie roasts, now he prefers to be more efficient. When he gets back home, he transfers the sap to his reverse osmosis machine that is mounted on the wall inside of his garage. The sap flows from the machine to a large container to be boiled. He throws out terms, like Hydrometer and barometric pressure as he checks the boiling sap. Last year Olson collected about 1,320 gallons of sap, which boiled down to 33 gallons of finished syrup. This year he collected about 300 gallons. “I usually start in mid-March,” Olson said. “I’m usually done by now.” Once the syrup is boiled down, he strains the sediment out, then bottles the syrup. Last year he added cinnamon to the syrup. It tastes like French toast. He said he quickly sold out at the Farmers Market in Moose Lake. This year he doesn’t have enough syrup to sell. Anderson’s kids created the name “Little Dippers” for their syrup. They bottle it and put the labels on before going around town and handing it out to friends. “There’s no recipe,” Anderson said. “It’s just sap and no additives.” Olson likes to add syrup to his coffee or drizzle it on top of his ice cream. Anderson agreed. “It’s fantastic on ice cream,” Anderson said. “I add it to smoked ribs. You can put it on just about anything. When you make it yourself, it tastes even better.”