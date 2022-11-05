The players have laced up their skates and are back on the ice as the hockey season prepares to heat up.
While the season is just getting started, the city staff have been working to improve the upstairs of the building to attract area residents and businesses who may be looking for a place to rent for meetings or parties.
The school district leases the city owned facility during the hockey season. The operating money to pay for the facility comes out of the city’s general fund. It operates at a deficit of about $75,000 on average, said Ellissa Owens, city administrator. She said the city would like to narrow the gap and began to look at other ways to utilize the facility and bring in money.
“What does the community want, what kind of opportunities are there,” Owens said. “We want the maximum use of the facility for the community as best as we can.” She said staff members worked hard to clean, paint and organize the facility to prepare the space for other events off season also. She welcomes ideas for future opportunities/events from residents and businesses.
The rink’s old compressor is on a list for future replacement, said said Phil Entner, city public works superintendent. The compressor is a part of the refrigerated system that keeps the ice frozen, according to Howden.com. There is also a chiller and a condenser. The condenser pulls the coolant out of the chiller and circulates it through the pipes under the rink to keep the ice at a consistent temperature for skating.
The compressors at the Moose Lake facility are from the 1980s and have about 3-5 years left.
“The compressors are working, but they are extremely old and they are in need of replacement,” Entner said. “At this time this does not negatively affect the operation of the arena, but it is a big concern in the upcoming future.” He is currently contacting vendors for replacement cost estimates.
In the meantime, the high school girls varsity team is preparing for their upcoming game at 7 p.m. next Thursday in Cloquet.
