World class powersport athletes will descend in Barnum to give free presentations and demonstrations on proper safety gear and certifications that are needed before operating powersports equipment. RideSafe, co-founded by Kristen Almer, is an organization that works to reduce the injuries and fatalities by inspiring children and adults to wear helmets and proper safety gear and obtain safety certification before operating powersports equipment. The event takes place on Monday, Sept. 11.
What makes RideSafe different from standard safety talks, is they leverage the influence of athletes who are in powersports. Almer said the public perception is that they [general public] does not need to wear gear since they are not doing dangerous stuff. What the public often does not take into consideration is that the athletes in powersports “masters the art of safety first on safe equipment, ride in controlled settings with all the proper gear.” Barnum is the first stop of the national tour this fall.
In collaboration with Barnum Community Education, Carlton County Riders and the three community school districts, Barnum, Moose Lake and Willow River, RideSafe is providing two opportunities on Sept. 11. The first event is a closed session for the three school districts.
The evening session is open to the public, from any community. Both events will have athletes from all over the nation in attendance.
“Kids don’t want to be lectured to on safety” Almer says “they learn best by seeing it.” The events will feature various stations where participants see the equipment, such as ATV’s, snowmobiles, dirt bikes, helmets and learn about the safety precautions.
“An event this large requires the whole community” says Kristen Almer “We [RideSafe] bring the athletes and the community brings the volunteers.” The event in Barnum will feature Travis Pastrana. Pastrana is a popular stunt performer and motorsports athlete. He is a three-time champion of motocross racing and has won gold medals at the X Games in a variety of disciplines.
More volunteers are still needed, everything from the use of a helmet for the day for demonstration purposes to ATV’s. See for more information on how you can help visit: RideSafe Powered by BRP: Carlton County, Minnesota: Gear-Up Minnesota (signupgenius.com)
