World class powersport athletes will descend in Barnum to give free presentations and demonstrations on proper safety gear and certifications that are needed before operating powersports equipment. RideSafe, co-founded by Kristen Almer, is an organization that works to reduce the injuries and fatalities by inspiring children and adults to wear helmets and proper safety gear and obtain safety certification before operating powersports equipment. The event takes place on Monday, Sept. 11.

What makes RideSafe different from standard safety talks, is they leverage the influence of athletes who are in powersports. Almer said the public perception is that they [general public] does not need to wear gear since they are not doing dangerous stuff. What the public often does not take into consideration is that the athletes in powersports “masters the art of safety first on safe equipment, ride in controlled settings with all the proper gear.” Barnum is the first stop of the national tour this fall. 

