All terrain vehicles, while fun and adventurous, can be dangerous if safety knowledge is not known or disregarded.
According to Mikeena Wehr, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer in the Division of Enforcement, ATV safety is important for students of the courses to learn the components of an ATV, trail signs, rules and regulations, youth restrictions, as well as general safety tenants for recreating.
“ATV safety training is required in Minnesota for people 12 years of age and older, born after July 1, 1987,” Wehr says.
Ten to 15 year olds can complete the ATV safety online course at ATVcourse.com. Hands-on safety classes must also be attended, according to Wehr. “A student’s ATV safety certificate is available after completing these courses. It should be noted that an ATV safety certificate is not valid until the student is 12 years old–if courses are taken prior to 12 years of age,” Wehr says.
Wehr adds that students 16 years of age and older do have to take online ATV safety for certification but are not required to attend an ATV safety field day.
“ATV registration is required for all ATVs,” Wehr explains.
There are different types of registration depending on intended use of the ATV. Public use registration is popular because it allows operation outside of private property such as on public roads, ATV trails, and in state forests.
When it comes to ATV safety, Wehr provides some general tips:
Ride sober.
Wear Department of Transportation approved helmets, and use seatbelts in machines that have them. DOT approved helmets are required for juvenile operators and passengers. Helmets are always a good idea for off highway vehicle users.
Stay to the right.
Slow down.
Always operate with headlights on; this law proves especially important when it is dry and trails are dusty.
Follow rules of the road and trail signs.
Create a ride plan and follow it.
More information and registration options can be found on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.
