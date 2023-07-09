All terrain vehicles, while fun and adventurous, can be dangerous if safety knowledge is not known or disregarded.

According to Mikeena Wehr, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer in the Division of Enforcement, ATV safety is important for students of the courses to learn the components of an ATV, trail signs, rules and regulations, youth restrictions, as well as general safety tenants for recreating.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0