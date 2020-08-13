Return to school in sight

Barum and Moose Lake Schools will return to in person learning based on Carlton County COVID-19 cases.
Barnum and Moose Lake School Boards held special meetings to approve resolutions adopting the Safe Learning guidelines provided by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) ,the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the Governor’s Office and their own planning committees.
These guidelines lay out a COVID-19 case number range that allows for the transition of learning models in schools. Based on the risk to students in person, hybrid and distance learning can be shifted to protect students and staff. A regional committee has been created to allow the MDE, MDH and Carlton County Health Officials to advise schools specifically on their needs.
Throughout the year, based on COVID-19 schools can transition learning models. Parents are also allowed to make the decision to opt into distance learning if they are concerned.
Adaptations to teacher in-service days to allow for more distance learning and transition planning are being made to school calendars. These days will not impact student attendance.
If learning models need to be transitioned by cases in the area, or if there is exposure within the school specifically, as much notice as possible will be give to parents and students. Moose Lake hopes to allow for a week of notice, Barnum no less than three days.
The public will not be notified if a case of COVID-19 is reported in their school, unless they have been exposed directly to the person. This is following Center for Disease Control Guidelines, HIPPA laws and education laws.
