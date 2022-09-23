The Carlton County Board of Commissioners approved $20,000 for an evaluation of the restorative justice program. The program is currently used as a tool for some offenders under the jurisdiction of the local court system. This is one of several steps the county board is taking to see which county services should be funded and which should not be.
The restorative justice program is not mandated or funded by the State of Minnesota. The local program was started in 2008.
Simply put, the program helps an offender own what she/he did, make it right for those hurt or affected, and involve the community to help both the offender and the victim.
“You have to remember that the program is for the victim as well as the offender,” County Coordinator Dennis Genereau explained. “With this long term view, the program helps keep offenders from continuing to get in trouble and get caught in a revolving door of crime.”
Genereau reflected on the first case that was put through the local program. A group of intoxicated boys ransacked a home while the homeowners were there, terrorized. The victims said they would never feel safe in their home again.
After the group process of the restorative justice was completed, those same boys were invited into the home for a Thanksgiving dinner with the family the next fall. Genereau said the scars of the offenders and the victims healed through the program and was a win, win.
