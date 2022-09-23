The Carlton County Board of Commissioners approved $20,000 for an evaluation of the restorative justice program. The program is currently used as a tool for some offenders under the jurisdiction of the local court system. This is one of several steps the county board is taking to see which county services should be funded and which should not be.

  The restorative justice program is not mandated or funded by the State of Minnesota. The local program was started in 2008. 

