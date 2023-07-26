The Restorative Justice program in Pine County, known as C-5 (community, collaboration, culture, change, and choices) and implemented to help deter recidivism among youth and keep them out of the prison system, has made some headway since it was created in 2016.
That year, Pine County, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and the East Central School District sent a team of six to a week-long intensive training at Georgetown University’s Center for Juvenile Justice. Focusing on reducing truancy, a frequent door to the juvenile justice system for many youth in Pine County, Project RISE (Restorative Investment for Student Empowerment) was developed, building on some efforts already in place.
Six years later, one of the key people implementing the program, probation director Terry Fawcett, shared some encouraging numbers with the Pine County Board of Commissioners showing the success of the program, which has become a model nationally for other jurisdictions.
“Reese [Frederickson] and I presented again in Omaha at the American Probation & Parole Conference this winter,” said Fawcett. “Hopefully people are proud that little Pine County gets recognized nationally as people come and ask us about what we’re doing here.”
Fawcett said that the program takes about 89 days to complete, and when administrators of the program believe the person has changed for the better, they are released from the program.
“We’re trying to keep kids out of the criminal justice system,” said Fawcett. “Truancy has been a real problem since the pandemic and could double by the end of the year. Truancy has been the canary in the coal mine and got me thinking differently – and is the entryway to the criminal justice system.”
Where Pine County truancy court is different, he said, is that clients have resources that many counties don’t have such as equine-assisted therapy, a judge such as Judge Wynn who has been engaged in the system, and an evening reporting center.
The youth are also required to pay restitution to their victims as part of the program. Restitution can mean both repairing the harm done to a victim of a crime, as well as the payment of money if restitution was ordered.
“Most kids in C-5 have paid money back,” said Fawcett. “Repairing harm is the centerpiece of C-5. To allow victims of crime to be a part of the process and to be able to engage in dialogue at some point is redeeming to them and also is positive for the person who harmed them or the community. It gives them the opportunity to make amends.”
Looking at the numbers
Of the 81 participants completing the C-5 program since 2016, only eight have reoffended. Of the re-offenses, 5 of the 8 were misdemeanor-level charges. There were 97 total referrals, and 11 of those referrals did not start and 5 were unsuccessful.
Fawcett said that of the 46 total referrals to the Evening Reporting Center, only 3 have recidivated who have completed the program. And out of the 13 additional youth that started the program but did not complete it, only 5 have recidivated. He added that the risk assessments are evidence-based to ensure they’re sending the “kids who should be there” and not a disproportionate amount of any one demographic.
“It [restorative justice] just works and more places should be doing it,” added Fawcett. “Yellow Medicine County has even less recidivism than we do.”
Commissioner Steve Hallan said in support of the program, “We’ve all learned that the earlier we can intervene, the better. I think we as a board try to keep 4-H supported or encourage kids to be in extracurricular activities to keep them out of the system.”
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.