The Restorative Justice program in Pine County, known as C-5 (community, collaboration, culture, change, and choices) and implemented to help deter recidivism among youth and keep them out of the prison system, has made some headway since it was created in 2016. 

That year, Pine County, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and the East Central School District sent a team of six to a week-long intensive training at Georgetown University’s Center for Juvenile Justice. Focusing on reducing truancy, a frequent door to the juvenile justice system for many youth in Pine County, Project RISE (Restorative Investment for Student Empowerment) was developed, building on some efforts already in place. 

