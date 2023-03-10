Several local schools recently decided to stop live streaming their board meetings due to a variety of reasons, including data privacy concerns and wanting residents to attend the meetings in person.
Barnum was the last of the schools on the south side of the county to end live streaming meetings. The number of people who watched the Barnum meetings or the recordings at a later date ebbed and flowed, according to the views on the meeting posts. There were 732 views of the November regular board meeting and 783 views at the December school board action meeting. The views suggest that virtual meetings were successful and residents took advantage of watching the meetings when they had time or were not able to attend in person. Earlier meetings show an average of roughly 500 viewers, which is still significantly more than attend in person meetings. The February Barnum School Board meeting had a handful of people attend in person.
A few residents disagree with the decision and said live streaming allows more people to follow board meetings and stay updated on the latest happenings.
Barnum school teacher Audra Richardson spoke to the school board members and said she feels that ending live stream meetings now is bad timing. She said that she understands that there may be some potential for data privacy concerns, but questions if there is not the same problem for in person meetings.
“Maybe the board should be more careful about what they share,” said Richardson. She noted that school teachers are told to be careful about what they share.
“It’s one more missed opportunity for transparency,” said Richardson. “I felt I needed to share my concerns with the community and hope that they will share their concerns also.”
School board members are not allowed to respond to comments made during the public portion of the board meeting.
Resident John Peura said that although he was scheduled to be at another meeting at the same time, he chose to attend the school board meeting to voice his concerns about the end of virtual meetings to the board members.
Peura is a community member and substitute teacher. He also attends as many local meetings as possible to stay informed on what is happening in the community.
Live streaming is a valuable resource for people who are active and want to stay in the know, said Peura.
In the northern part of the county, Cloquet School District continues to live stream their meetings.
“We record them and post them until the next meeting occurs. At that time, we remove the previous meeting recording and put up the new one,” said Superintendent Michael Cary. “While the reasons may vary, I believe the general consensus is to allow members of the public the opportunity to stay informed of district business when they are unable to attend a meeting in person.”
