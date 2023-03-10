Several local schools recently decided to stop live streaming their board meetings due to a variety of reasons, including data privacy concerns and wanting residents to attend the meetings in person.

Barnum was the last of the schools on the south side of the county to end live streaming meetings. The number of people who watched the Barnum meetings or the recordings at a later date ebbed and flowed, according to the views on the meeting posts. There were 732 views of the November regular board meeting and 783 views at the December school board action meeting. The views suggest that virtual meetings were successful and residents took advantage of watching the meetings when they had time or were not able to attend in person. Earlier meetings show an average of roughly 500 viewers, which is still significantly more than attend in person meetings. The February Barnum School Board meeting had a handful of people attend in person.

