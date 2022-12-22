County residents voice concerns about increasing taxes.

About 20 Carlton County residents attended the Truth in Taxation hearing to voice fears of losing their homes under heavy increases in property taxes. An Eagle Lake summer resident testified she had a 23% increase coming for taxes payable for fiscal year 2023 although her and her husband lived there only 47% of the time.

