County residents voice concerns about increasing taxes.
About 20 Carlton County residents attended the Truth in Taxation hearing to voice fears of losing their homes under heavy increases in property taxes. An Eagle Lake summer resident testified she had a 23% increase coming for taxes payable for fiscal year 2023 although her and her husband lived there only 47% of the time.
Two stories were quite poignant. Eighty year old Jim Jankowski lives on a small farm in rural Esko where he had milked cows in the past. The farm has been in his family for 100plus years. He walked slowly to the podium to state his concerns.
“I have worked hard in my life but have a very limited retirement income,” Jankowski explained. “My farm property taxes have now risen from $1100 a year to a proposed $1900 a year. I guess they will drive us out of our place.”
Assessor Kyle Holmes and Auditor/Treasurer Kevin DeVriendt spoke to attendees before and after the hearing.
DeVriendt’s staff shared a handout that explained the proposed 6.9% levy increase, pressures on the budget, a comparison of levy monies needed in each county department and which taxing authority affects the overall tax bill.
Some taxing authorities have the same levy as the last fiscal year such as the townships of Automba, Lakeview, and Split Rock and the City of Wright. The City of Moose Lake has proposed a 20.3% increase. The Carlton School District dropped their levy request 8.5% while the Cromwell School District has called for a 17.3% increase in their levy needs.
Of note in other local levies, the Cloquet Area Fire District levy for ambulance services has risen 117.0% while the NW Carlton County Ambulance District asked for a 9.6% increase.
Township Supervisor for Automba Township and also a board member for the NW Carlton County Ambulance District Dan Reed said that he is in part responsible for that levy request. The district is trying to improve service to the residents and moving to 24-hour quick coverage but it all costs money. The goal is to keep everyone safe with the best ambulance service we can provide.
DeVriendt noted that existing homes and land have been selling for higher than normal prices. The fall out results in neighboring homes and land being revalued for more and can result in a larger tax bill.
Robert Wait of Scanlon addressed the county board. He and his wife wondered if they should sell their home and move in with their kids. He said he bought the Scanlon home in 1985 for $17,000 and the taxes were $500. Today the property taxes are $3100 and next year they increase to $3400.
Holmes explained that a study about four years ago, of those Carlton County property owners requesting a property tax refund from the state, only 46% of those home owners requested a refund. He related that his assessor’s association is lobbying the Legislature to just automatically refund that amount to individual households. Holmes said the Department of Revenue has all the information on their computers and could do it if it was so directed.
“In this era of huge billion dollar surpluses in the Minnesota coffers this would be time for the Legislature to fund many of the unfunded state mandates that are required for county government to provide with no or little state money being given,” DeVriendt said. “This is a serious burden on the county property tax payer and is not fair. This has gone on for decades and affects some counties more than others.”
Chairperson Gary Peterson said they will take another look at the budget to see if cuts can be made to reduce the 6.9% increase. A final decision for the 2023 levy and budget will be made at the 4 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022 Adjourned Board meeting held at the Transportation Building meeting room at 1630 County Road 61.
