Remember to file for property tax refund Jun 1, 2023 Carlton County residents consistantly leave large amounts of unclaimed property tax refunds over the years. In 2018 only 62 % of eligible homeowners applied for their refunds.The county website lists information for veterans and senior citizens to reduce property taxes.According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, there are property tax refunds for homeowners and renters. The forms and more information can be found on the MDR website at www.revenue.state.mn.us/property-tax-refund.
