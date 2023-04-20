Relief already is available for people who suffered property damage last winter, and the House has made more aid available that could apply to spring flooding.
The House appropriated $40 million to the state’s disaster assistance contingency account Thursday – the same day the city of Moose Lake declared a state of emergency due to flooding in the area.
Dotseth said the disaster account was becoming depleted and it was important to restore a healthy balance and minimize delays in local communities – such as Moose Lake – receiving disaster assistance payments.
“Time will tell the extent of flood damage in our district this spring, but it is reassuring to know we made these emergency funds available so they can be delivered to areas of need – including in our district – in a timely manner,” Dotseth said. “This is a developing situation, so we will keep an eye on things and get help where it’s needed as soon as possible.”
The House approved the funding on a 127-0 vote and sent it to the governor for his anticipated approval.
The move follows action by the Rural Finance Authority declaring a state of emergency in all 87 Minnesota counties due to damage caused by excessive snow and wind last winter. This declaration makes zero-interest Disaster Recovery Loans available for Minnesota farmers whose operations have sustained physical property damage or loss of livestock since January 2023.
“Many of our farmers already are struggling with razor-thin margins and a tough economy,” Dotseth said. “Property damage suffered over the winter dealt a number of people in our area an unexpected setback and I hope they are able to find some relief from this program. I encourage anyone who had property damage occur during the winter to take a look at how they may benefit from relief that’s available.”
The Disaster Recovery Loan Program offers affordable financing to clean up, repair, or replace farm structures and replace livestock that may have been destroyed due to high winds and the weight of snow, sleet, and ice this year.
The funds are available to farmers for expenses not covered by insurance. Eligible farmers will work with their local lender to secure the loans from the RFA.
