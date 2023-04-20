“If you see a street barricaded off, please respect that,” said Phil Entner, Moose Lake city public works supervisor. “They are closed down for a reason.”

The road leading to the Moose Lake campground is one of several barricaded around town. The campground is covered with several feet of water. The fire department rescued eight of the picnic tables and the campground dock before they escaped too far. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0