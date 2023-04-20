“If you see a street barricaded off, please respect that,” said Phil Entner, Moose Lake city public works supervisor. “They are closed down for a reason.”
The road leading to the Moose Lake campground is one of several barricaded around town. The campground is covered with several feet of water. The fire department rescued eight of the picnic tables and the campground dock before they escaped too far.
The last time there was this much flooding was in 2016, said Entner.
Lakes, rivers and other bodies of water continue to spill over their banks and creep towards local businesses and homes as the near record snow amounts melt too fast. Local government entities as well as residents help with sandbags or setting up concrete barriers to save local businesses and homes.
Entner explained that the city has an emergency management team that is made up of several city employees, the mayor, fire department and police department. The team has kept busy since the flooding began.
One of the most visible flooded areas in town is next to the Moose Lake Brewery. The lake quickly rose as the warm weather melted the huge piles of snow and ice. The water crept across the road to the bottom of the patio of the brewery. The emergency management team brought in large equipment and moved huge cement barriers next to the lake. They are covered with plastic to help keep most of the water from seeping through, and the water that does is pumped back into the lake.
“The city of Moose Lake did a great job keeping us safe and sound,” said Shawn Wigg, one of the brewery owners. He said that there was not any damage to the building from the flooding.
The river flowed over the banks and surrounded the Generations Park across from the arena. It also filled the arena parking lot and went up to the edge of the building.
Carlton County Emergency Management Director, Marlyn Halvorson, sent out a press release reminding residents to prepare for potential flooding by assembling an emergency supply kit, preparing your home, getting flood insurance, making an emergency plan and getting an NOAA weather radio.
She warns residents that a foot of water can float many vehicles and it’s difficult to tell how deep the water is.
Residents are asked to call the transportation department at 218-384-9150 to report any road washouts or other concerns while traveling.
