The massive amount of snowfall this winter brings a myriad of issues and opportunities. While outdoor enthusiasts such as snowmobilers and skiers are happy to have the trails ready to use, residents, businesses and cities are wondering where to put the seemingly endless supply of snow that keeps piling up.
The U.S. National Weather Service in Duluth said that their office has a total of 69.1 inches of snowfall as of Jan. 7. There is about 39.5 inches of snow in an average winter.
Compared to past years, this winter has already surpassed the total snowfall of 20 winters in Duluth over a period of record from 1950-2023, according to the weather service.
The record snowfall also causes financial challenges for cities and counties as the plow drivers work long hours to clean up the roads.
“It’s difficult to budget,” said Ellissa Owens, Moose Lake city administrator. “There’s over time and road treatments, but we do our best. There was a significant amount of snowfall and it does put a strain on the city’s budget.”
The City of Moose Lake has four plow routes totalling approximately 12 lane miles of road, said Phil Entner, city public works superintendent and a plow driver.
He said the city is also responsible for plowing eight alleys, 18 parking lots and about three miles of sidewalks.
“After every event we also have 16 blocks of snow to remove as well,” said Entner. “Meaning removing and hauling off site to ensure parking downtown. On bad winters like this we will also be starting right away clearing next week. This process opens the right of way up again to allow on street parking as the roads are getting narrowed by the accumulating snowfall.”
The five plow operators work a 12 hour shift from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. and prioritize emergency routes, said Entner.
He said that the city usually encounters several issues while plowing, including vehicles on the streets and snow piled in public right of ways, including roads and ditches.
“It’s very difficult to plow when people are not moved off of the street,” said Entner. “Especially with the volume of snow this year. It’s tougher and it narrows the street down.”
Another issue each winter is people shoveling or plowing snow into public right of ways, including ditches, onto the street or across the street.
“It’s a battle every year. Residents put snow in right of ways after
every single storm,” Entner said. “It can cause a visibility hazard or a safety hazard.”
Sidewalks and mailboxes also cause grief for both residents and cities after snow falls.
The City of Moose Lake adopted an ordinance similar to Carlton County. It’s the residents responsibility to repair or replace their damaged mailboxes. Moose Lake has roughly 250-300 mailboxes in the city plowing area, said Entner.
Clearing sidewalks also falls under residents and businesses responsibility.
The city is responsible for clearing off sidewalks in front of their buildings, such as the library or DMV, said Owens. She added that if a person falls on a sidewalk in front of a residential property or business property, they are liable, not the city.
Drivers need to pay attention to plows and snow removal equipment as they often stop and back up.
“Give them plenty of space,” Entner advises. “If you are behind a plow and cannot see their mirrors, they cannot see you either.”
The city ordered 125 tons of salt and 500 tons of raw sand to mix together and spread on the roads at the beginning of the winter. They’ve already used 35 percent and Entner said they are projected to go over that amount. Not to worry, they can order more if necessary.
The city is in the process of clearing the huge piles of snow and hauling them to several locations around the area. While they are not full yet, Entner does not rule out the possibility.
The larger than average snowfall also keeps the county plows busy. The county covers 487 miles of roads and 393 miles of township roads, including Moose Lake Township. Barnum also contracts with the county for snow removal. Their two main roads, Highway 6 and Highway 61, are both county roads, said Kris Asperheim, city clerk.
How long would it take for us to get back to normal? If no additional snow fell, we wouldn’t reach normal snowfall until March 2, according to the weather service in Duluth.
