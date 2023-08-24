The athletic fees for Rebel athletes are waived for this school year.

The Moose Lake – Willow River Rebels Cooperative, representing the collaboration of both local school boards, is pleased to announce that all athletic fees for the current school year are waived, greatly benefiting the seventh to 12th grade athletes from Moose Lake and Willow River schools.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0