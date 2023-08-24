The athletic fees for Rebel athletes are waived for this school year.
The Moose Lake – Willow River Rebels Cooperative, representing the collaboration of both local school boards, is pleased to announce that all athletic fees for the current school year are waived, greatly benefiting the seventh to 12th grade athletes from Moose Lake and Willow River schools.
This initiative is made possible by the astounding generosity of the local community. The Cooperative extends its heartfelt gratitude to the organizers of the event for their exemplary efforts in orchestrating a highly successful golf fundraiser. Through their endeavors, they have managed to raise an impressive donation of $15,000, which will be instrumental in facilitating the waiver of athletic fees.
The cooperative spirit displayed by local businesses has also played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of this initiative. Through their exclusive athletic sponsorship, these partners have donated funds to the school that will be used to bridge the remaining athletic fees budget.
The decision to waive athletic fees not only reflects the strong sense of community support and collaboration within the Moose Lake-Willow River region but also underscores the commitment of local businesses and healthcare partners towards the well-being and development of the younger generation.
Parents, students, and the wider community have warmly welcomed this decision, which is set to enhance opportunities for students to engage in sports, develop essential life skills, and forge lasting friendships through teamwork and competition. The Cooperative wishes to thank these businesses, and all the businesses and individuals who sponsored the golf tournament, for their generous support for our student athletes.
