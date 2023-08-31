The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows abnormally dry conditions in a stripe along the Canadian Border. The rest of the Arrowhead is still in a moderate drought. Carlton and Pine Counties have a severe drought because of hit or miss rain this summer that has been more miss than hit. Long range forecasters keep promising us a return to rain but many months, that has fallen short. This September, the “promise” from those folks is for four inches of rain which would be two more than normal. Keep your fingers crossed!

The temperature forecast for the month ahead says we’ll average one degree warmer than normal. The first week of September looks to be warm and rainy through the 7th. The 8th to 13th could be showery but cool. The 14th to 18th may trend towards sunny and warm. The 19th to 24th threaten to be sunny and cool. The rest of the month may finish showery and cool.

