The Holy Trinity Quilting club has been piecing quilts to donate for several decades. The dedicated quilters meet each week at the church for coffee, conversation and of course, quilting. Marcia Sarvela is the last member left from when she joined in 1989.
“When I joined the group, we used clothing to make the quilts,” Sarvela said. “But then we started getting donations of new fabric and stopped using the clothes.”
She said that the group received enough donations of material to fill three boxes and one box of yarn the first season residents began donating cloth.
They donate to a variety of organizations, including CHUM, The Damiano Center, Salvation Army, Carlton Youth Shelter and more.
They also participate in the annual Augustana Birthday Party and gift each person a lap robe quilt. Children who are baptized from the Holy Trinity congregation also recieve a quilt. Sarvela estimates that the quilters donate an average of 100-150 quilts each year.
Newcomers are welcome to join the group of 10 quilters at their Wednesday meetings.
“We all enjoy working together and each person has their job that they like,” Sarvela said. “Some don’t sew, but like to either tie or sort through the donated fabric to find something that will make a nice quilt.”
For more information call 218-273-4045.
