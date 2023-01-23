The Holy Trinity Quilting club has been piecing quilts to donate for several decades. The dedicated quilters meet each week at the church for coffee, conversation and of course, quilting. Marcia Sarvela is the last member left from when she joined in 1989.

“When I joined the group, we used clothing to make the quilts,” Sarvela said. “But then we started getting donations of new fabric and stopped using the clothes.” 

