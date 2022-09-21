Get ready for pumpkins. Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is thrilled to invite the community to the 17th annual Pumpkin Run & Walk 5K. The race is only six weeks away, so it’s time to lace up your running shoes and start training for Northern Minnesota’s oldest Halloween themed race.
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is hosting the Pumpkin Run & Walk at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The 5-kilometer (3.1 miles) race will begin and end on the magnificent Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College campus. The event is open to runners and walkers of all ages and abilities.
“We love bringing the community to campus for the Pumpkin Run & Walk 5K,” shared Taylor Warnes, director of marketing and communications at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. “The family friendly event is great way to enjoy the beautiful fall season with new and old friends.”
The entry fee leading up to and on race day is only $25.00 per person, with special pre-registration rates for students and individuals if submitted by Oct. 15 (Current students get the lowest rate of just $12.00 if they register by Oct. 15).
To celebrate the fun Halloween theme of the race, participants are encouraged to wear costumes or orange clothing. Prizes will be given for the best costumes.
The Pumpkin Run’s five-kilometer course is a mix of the campus ring road, County Road 3 (14th Street), and the residential streets of Valley View Drive and Harner Lane. Essentially flat, the course features a fast downhill stretch with a return trip up the same hill. Mile markers will be posted, and traffic control safety will be conducted by event volunteers.
Every registered finisher will receive a fabulous long-sleeve t-shirt and post-race refreshments from Upper Lakes Foods. Medals and pumpkins will be awarded to the top three overall male and female finishers. Age group awards will be given to the top male and female in each of the following age groups: under 15, 15‑19, 20-29, 30‑39, 40‑49, 50‑59, 60-69, and 70+.
Awards will take place in the indoor/outdoor amphitheater on campus. Warm gathering areas will be available inside before and after the race.
