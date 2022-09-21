Get ready for pumpkins. Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is thrilled to invite the community to the 17th annual Pumpkin Run & Walk 5K. The race is only six weeks away, so it’s time to lace up your running shoes and start training for Northern Minnesota’s oldest Halloween themed race.

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is hosting the Pumpkin Run & Walk at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The 5-kilometer (3.1 miles) race will begin and end on the magnificent Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College campus. The event is open to runners and walkers of all ages and abilities.

