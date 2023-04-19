Commercial kennels are required to apply for a conditional/interim use permit and provide a facility operators’ plan including the number of dogs, the ratio of dogs to employees, waste management plan, setbacks and vegetative buffer strips, plan to mitigate operation noise, a minimum setback from closest neighbor of 600 feet and much more.
This is one of several issues tackled by the Carlton County Commissioners over recent months. The planning commission will hold a public hearing for the county zoning ordinance on May 3, 2023.
Cervid farms having deer, elk, or reindeer, for example, have been under a county moratorium on establishing or expanding an operation while new zoning rules were established. The proposed new rules prohibit establishing or expanding a cervid farm in Carlton County. Existing farms will not be closed and are regulated by the Minnesota Board of Animal Health. In this Minnesota legislative session both house and senate bills propose moving regulations to the DNR.
The definition of what makes a residential or commercial kennel has changed. A residential kennel no longer has a number limit for how many dogs or cats a resident may have. Wordage of “three or more” animals was dropped for both species. Residential kennels are permitted in A-1 Agricultural/Forest Management, A-2 Agricultural/Residential, and R-1 Recreation Residential.
A commercial kennel is an operation where four or more dogs or four or more cats, over the age of four months, are bred, bordered or trained for compensation. Commercial kennels can only be permitted in A-1 Agricultural/Forest Management and A-2 Agricultural/Residential.
The proposed green cemetery in Blackhoof Township has been in the news for some time. Cemeteries were a permitted use in the A-1 and A-2 zoning districts and a conditional use in the R-1 zoning district. The proposed changes apply to cemeteries under Minnesota Statutes Chapter 306.
Overall, the conditional/interim use permit and supporting information covers such areas as a detailed site plan about wells, bathrooms, sewage treatment, primary access should be located on State or County roadway, parking lot has at least 50 spaces, and a stormwater pollution prevention plan, to name a few.
“These changes reflect questions and feedback I have gotten from you as commissioners,” explained Zoning Administrator Heather Cunningham. “I have presented my concerns and second guessing to the Planning Commission during work sessions but their discussions and decisions have been consistent and they believe that this is the way to go.”
The hearing by the Planning Commission is at 7 p.m. on May 3, 2023 at the Transportation Building. At that point the commission will make a decision to move it to the county board for approval.
Present courthouse to be reroofed
The Carlton County Board accepted a contracted sum of $271,250 from Equity Builders & Construction Services of Rosemount to replace the roofing and waterproof the elevator shaft on the existing courthouse. The elevator shaft has leaked in the past during heavy downpours.
The project was originally estimated to cost as much as $1 million, but the structural roof was in good shape and needed little renovation, according to County Coordinator Dennis Genereau.
The green roofing will match as closely as possible to the original 1922 roof. Work is to be completed by August 31st .
State funding for Justice Center
Friday April 7 a group of County representatives, including Sheriff Kelly Lake, County Attorney Lauri Ketola, Jail Administrator Paul Coughlin, Economic Development Director Mary Finnegan, and Commissioners Brenner and Bodie, had an update of Justice Center funding legislation with Representative Jeff Dotseth and, using streaming, Senator Jason Rarick.
When asked what the status of possible funding for the women’s programming in the new jail, Board Chair Dick Brenner reported, “The board is very worried that the $25 million funding request is not included in any current legislation being considered at the Minnesota Legislature. And if nothing is done, this will hurt every taxpayer in Carlton County.”
County Board will refill HHS financial worker
Changes are coming for those covered by MNCare or Medical Assistance as the Federal program under the Public Health Emergency in response to the COVID-19 relief initiative comes to an end. County HHS staff will be pressured with a new, cumbersome reporting program to re-enroll those needing health care coverage or try to find them coverage somewhere else.
Refilling the HHS financial worker position quickly, according to HHS Director Dave Lee, is vital and the commissioners agreed to refill the position. “We have prided ourselves in our department,” explained Lee, “that there was a short wait time to get requests for services to be covered without delay. This may not always be possible in the next 16 to 24 months.”
As part of the emergency response to the pandemic, states were required to extend medicaid coverage until now that requirement has ended on 3/31/23.
The county is expected to get about $248,000 extra funding to cover in part re-evaluating those on MNCare and MA now and who will have to find their health care coverage somewhere else.
There are one in four Minnesotans that now get their healthcare coverage through MA and MNCare. Currently 9,007 people in Carlton County are enrolled in MA or county processed MNCare which is 25 percent of our population.
