 Commercial kennels are required to apply for a conditional/interim use permit and provide a facility operators’ plan including the number of dogs, the ratio of dogs to employees, waste management plan, setbacks and vegetative buffer strips, plan to mitigate operation noise, a minimum setback from closest neighbor of 600 feet and much more.

This is one of several issues tackled by the Carlton County Commissioners over recent months. The planning commission will hold a public hearing for the county zoning ordinance on May 3, 2023.

