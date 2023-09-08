Question: I was recently issued a citation and it states “tires extending beyond fenders” - I have a clarification question on the statute listed, 169.734 It states, “Every passenger automobile shall have fenders, or other devices, that are designed to prevent, as far as practicable, water, dirt, or other material being thrown up and to the rear by the wheels of the vehicle.” 

I’m trying to figure out what my best solution is, without having to buy four new rims and tires. My rear wheels stick out from my fender’s one inch.The statute mentions “other devices” - What “other devices” would be an option? Would a wider/larger mud flap that covers the full width of the tire be acceptable or the Rock Tamers that hang from the hitch?

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0