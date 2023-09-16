Local contractor, Tory Johnson, is the new owner of the empty piece of property next to Dairy Queen on Arrowhead Lane.
While he does not have any specific plans at this time, he said he leans towards building some type of housing at a later date.
A frustrated Scott Williams approached fellow entrepreneur, Johnson, about his old motel property. Williams has tried for several years to get permission to build a new business on the property, but to no avail.
The Moose Lake Motel had been in his family since the late 1980s. Williams purchased the property from his father-in-law in 2003 and the vintage motel that was built in the mid 1950s burned down in 2019.
He considered rebuilding, but with changes.
“Mom and pop hotels are going away,” explained Williams. The original motel was a one level with 12 units, including four large rooms where his father-in-law lived.
“We did good business to the end,” said Williams. He said they attracted long term rentals to the old motel, including temporary workers like traveling nurses etc. The motel maintained 50 percent occupancy even during the more challenging winter months.
Williams said visiting sports teams preferred staying at the hotel near the highway as they have family friendly amenities and proximity to a variety of restaurants.
The rise in popularity of Airbnb and vrbo vacation rentals over the last decade offered too much competition for motels, said Williams. He said they also did not need to meet the same strict regulations as a motel.
Williams proposed several ideas, but was denied each time.
He was looking for a unique business that was sustainable in a small town and not already in the area. He proposed a landscape business that could
potentially bring people into the area who would most likely also spend money in other local businesses.
He said the next closest similar business was located about 45 minutes away in Duluth. The city refused. Residents attended the meeting and objected due to the possibility of the beeping sound of the equipment.
The zoning administrator at the time suggested a Mexican restaurant instead. Williams said he didn’t feel that would be sustainable long term in Moose Lake with the ebb and flow of seasonal visitors.
He also suggested a variance for one level housing, which would likely be sustainable due to the lack of affordable housing in the area, according to the CIP. The motel property would easily hold the proposed building.
“I know several senior citizens who said they would love to move to a central location,” said Williams. They would be able to easily access a one level home as well as walk to nearby businesses such as the grocery store. He planned to offer shorter term rental also for temporary workers, including construction workers and Department of Corrections workers.
Even though he tried to explain, they still said they wanted him to rebuild the motel back to the original model.
The city has lost tax revenue over the years without a business on the property. Williams paid roughly $8,000 a year while the motel sat on the property, but only $3,000 for the last four years, which is a loss of $20,000.
Williams owns businesses in the Sturgeon Lake area.
“It would be nice if the city (of Moose Lake) would be willing to work with local businesses,” said Williams. He said that he hopes Johnson has better luck with his business ventures with the old motel property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.