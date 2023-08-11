Healing, hope and family is the theme of the Sobriety Powwow in Sawyer.
Two running groups, one from Red Lake Reservation 180 miles away and one from Fond du Lac meet and run the final leg of the journey together.
The Red Lake runners have been running for about 25 years to bring healing and awareness to the addiction of the Native American people, said Bob Morrison, a long time runner.
“It’s a spiritual experience for me,” Morrison said.
He explained that addiction is a huge problem for the Native American community and the run and powwow is one way to bring attention to it. It also celebrates those who have overcome their addictions.
The sobriety run is a part of the solution for healing, Morrison said. He said the goal is to be a positive role model for others to see that it is possible to rise out of addiction and live a healthy lifestyle.
The run is a type of relay called a crow hop. Runners go from about ¼ of a mile up to a mile carrying one of three Eagle staffs. A vehicle stops and picks one runner up and another takes the staff and continues on.
One staff represents sobriety, another the youth and the third one represents the 2005 Red Lake School shooting and the need for continued healing.
Liz Jaakola and her family began organizing the Fond du Lac Spirit Run 12 years ago.
“I have been sober for 31 years, so there is a lot to celebrate there for me,” said Jaakola. Her husband has been sober for 16 years and they work to create a sober lifestyle for their three kids as well as a positive influence in the community.
The Spirit runners meet up with the Red Lake runners closer to the powwow location at Mash-Ka-Wisen and they enter the powwow grounds as a united group. Several past Spirit runners now run with the Red Lake group.
“Bob is part of the glue who holds it all together,” said Jaakola. “He’s so reliable as a runner.” She said he also checks in with Jaakola to see how the plans for the Fond du Lac run are coming along.
Jaakola has never been athletic, but a death in the family motivated her to start taking her health more seriously. She started out walking and moved onto running.
Only two runners have run the entire route, said Jaakola. Most people run part way, then trade off with another group. This year the participants ranged in age from 2 up to 50s. Last year there were three moms with strollers running.
Jaakola said the Spirit run acts as a feeder program for the Red Lake runners.
The Spirit runners carry an Eagle staff with prayer ties. The runners pray for others who are struggling, whether with addiction, illness or other issues. Jaakola said that many runners find it a powerful and
empowering experience.
This year the group ran past a neighborhood and the homeowner noticed that this year’s group was smaller than usual and joined the run to the powwow grounds.
“That was really cool,” said Jaakola. “The run helps strengthen our community in a healthy way.”
