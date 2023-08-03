Do I want to die, or do I have more s**t to do? That question helped Shawn Carr, 59, make the decision to get sober.
Carr began his downward spiral into addiction as a teen being raised by his grandparents in a dysfunctional household.
“I started at 9-years-old with valium,” said Carr. “I was not a happy kid but I wanted to be happy. It didn’t work the way that a 9-year-old thinks it will.”
He said that his grandma had prescriptions for valium at three different pharmacies. She also began drinking at 3 p.m.
“It was a toxic, dysfunctional family,” Carr said.
The Army veteran noted that later on he came to the conclusion that most addictions are related to some type of trauma.
His journey through and out of addiction, like many others, was a wild roller coaster ride.
Carr’s story is just one of many. They are different, yet they are the same. They manage to rise out of the ashes of addiction and find a more rewarding life.
Carr and many others celebrate their success by attending the Sobriety Powwow in Sawyer, which is free and open to the public.
The stories are different but the goal is the same, to celebrate sobriety.
“It gives people a place to celebrate sobriety and welcome back former clients from Mash to celebrate and let us know how they’re doing,” said Mash-Ka-Wisen Treatment Center administrator, James Mallory. He added that the original idea was to help Native Americans get back to their roots, as well as celebrate sobriety.
He said that an average of 500 people go through the treatment center each year, except during the pandemic.
Shawn’s story
Carr grew up in Ely, but became homeless at one point and contacted the local veterans office. They didn’t have a place for him and put him in a hotel for the night. When the local shelter continued to be full, they drove Carr to Duluth and left him at CHUM, which was a turning point in his life. He said resources for homeless veterans have improved since then. CHUM offered him a job after he had lived there about a month and he accepted. He worked there five years and began his journey out of addiction.
“There was no one reason,” Carr said. “Cirrhosis had started and I thought I would drink myself to death. It (cirrhosis) hurts a lot.”
While Carr is a member of the Mendota Mdewakanton Pembina Chippewa Tribe, his family did not practice the Native American ways.
First he looked into Christianity, but decided it wasn’t for him. He saw how Native Americans worked together as a group for the first time when he was at CHUM.
He had practiced an old Celtic religion for years and discovered that it shared several core beliefs with his Native American roots, making it an easy transition. Carr said that drugs and alcohol are not a part of either religion. He restrained from partaking in either for four days before a powwow or ceremonies.
He was sober for his second Sobriety Powwow and is proud to be nine years sober now after 41 years of addiction.
“Sobriety changed my life so much,” Carr said. He acknowledges he would not be where he is today without the addiction, but adds that he doesn’t want to go through it again.
He currently works as the secretary at the TagWii Recovery Program. He does video interviews on a variety of topics about recovery on the Tag Wii Live Facebook page.
He shares a few bits of advice. Find a sober support circle and change your circle of friends.
“Sometimes you may relapse,” said Carr. “Get up and dust yourself off. You can be successful and go on with your life.”
Miranda’s story
Miranda Pacheco, 43, has attained what she thought she never could after surviving active addiction, homelessness and losing custody of her three children.She survived traumatic events during her teen years and began drinking as a way to cope. When she turned 18, the drinking increased. In her 20s she began using cocaine and then transitioned to harder drugs in her 30s. She turned to crime to feed her addiction and was in and out of jail.
She said she now realizes that the addiction provided escapism for the painful trauma she endured.
In her late 20s, Pacheco was going through a bad breakup and her children’s father was deported to his home country. She said that although they both drank and did drugs, they held down jobs and had housing which allowed for a more or less stable life.
One night she was at a bar drinking.
“All I remember is waking up upside down in the field with the headlights in the trees,” said Pacheco. She ran into the nearby woods in an attempt to hide, but law enforcement traced the car back to her.
She attended a traditional treatment facility in Minneapolis where she lived, but she discovered pain pills while she was there instead.
She was in and out of shelters with her kids in tow.
“I tried to get it together, but couldn’t,” said Pacheco.
Once she was introduced to methamphetamine, her life got worse.
Then her kids were taken away.
She felt like she no longer had a reason to live and her addiction worsened.
She was caught selling drugs in 2013, served her time and had nowhere to live so she went into a shelter once again.
She had heard success stories of people who had gone through treatment at Mash-Ka-Wisen.
“I was super scared,” Pacheco said. She struggled to get through treatment.
“It was 20 years of trauma, upon trauma, upon trauma and abuse,” said Pacheco.
She said the journey was not an easy one.
She persevered and finished treatment.
“I had three months of people caring,” said Pacheco. “That was the difference, people cared.”
She has a new life now.
“Look at me now,” she said. “I pay my mortgage, I pay my taxes on time, I’m part of society, I have a choice.”
She also did not grow up learning Native American traditions but has embraced the lifestyle. She now attends traditional ceremonies including the Sobriety Powwow.
She was offered a job as a councilor at Mash when she finished her treatment and put herself through college, where she made the Dean’s list. But she didn’t stop there. Pacheco is currently running for councilor at large in Duluth.
“I want to remind people that there is hope and that they do deserve a good life,” Pacheco said.
