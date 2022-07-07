The United States Postal Service is raising rates July 10 for both the general public and commercial mail users. Stamps are increasing 6.5%, marketing bulk mail is increasing 6.5%, packages are increasing 8.5% and periodical mail is increasing 8.54%.
This increase follows stamp increases in January 2021 of 1.5%, and August 2021 of 5.5%. Periodical postage increased 10.3% during 2021.
Due to the postage increase, the Moose Lake Star Gazette and other U.S. periodicals are raising home delivery subscription rates to coincide with postage increases. The Moose Lake Star Gazette 1-year subscription rate for in-county delivery is increasing $4 beginning July 10. The 1-year out-of-county subscription rate will be increasing $5 on the same date.
Brent Wesner, chair of the National Newspaper Association and president of Wesner Publications, Cordell, Okla, said, “We recognize USPS is facing inflation problems – including fuel cost – but it also has not only the relief from the Postal Services Reform Act (which took $50 billion of debt off the USPS balance sheet), but also (has) $10 billion of CARES Act money. Right now, it has a much stronger cash flow than many in the industry.”
The 2021 increases were part of a business plan which also included a weakening of service standards for mail moving across the U.S.A., according to NNA.
Wesner announced NNA has requested a major change in how newspaper mail is handled in mail processing, which he hopes will be reflected in the 2023 anticipated price increases.
“We value our subscribers and are doing our best to hold our costs down,” said Moose Lake Star Gazette publisher Jeff Andres. “But with two postal increases totaling 10.3% in 2021 and now 8.5% in 2022 we are forced to raise the subscription rates. The subscriptions cover less than half of our costs to produce a newspaper.”
Andres added a reminder that subscribers get unlimited access to the paper’s website and some special sections during the year. We are also working on improving our subscriber’s access to the website and e-edition with changes coming very soon.
The cost of a 1-year subscription will increase to $41 for in-county and $51 for out-of-county.
Newsstand price will remain $1 per issue.
