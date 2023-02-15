The United States Postal Service (USPS) raised prices again on January 22, 2023 for both the general public and commercial users. First -class mail prices increased 5%, postcards went up 9%, marketing mail increased by 6.25% and periodicals went up by 7.6%.
The increase, one of two planned for this year, follows stamp increases of 13.5% since 2021.
Due to the postage increase, the Moose Lake Star Gazette and other U.S. periodicals are raising home delivery subscription rates to coincide with postage increases. The Moose Lake Star Gazette subscription is increasing $4 per year beginning February 22.
National Newspaper Association (NNA) incoming chair John Galer, publisher of the Hillsboro (Illinois) Journal-News, said the proposed increases were daunting. The January increase added to a price hike of around 7% from July 2022. The total impact of increased mailing cost has risen into the range of 15% in a single year.
“We understand the damage that inflation inflicts upon the U.S. economy and, as loyal customers of the Postal Service in our industry for more than 200 years, we try to take actions to help USPS control its own expenses,” Galer said. “But price increases of this magnitude will hurt newspapers as well as the Postal Service. This is not the time to drive business away if the Postmaster General’s goal is to fill his mail trucks and his mailbags, as he told us today.”
“We value our subscribers and will continue to look for ways to hold down our costs while upholding the quality of the weekly newspaper,” said Moose Lake Star Gazette publisher Jeff Andres. “But when it comes to postal increases, we simply cannot afford to continue to absorb those increases.”
Andres added subscribers get unlimited access to the paper’s website, including the e-edition.
The cost of a local subscription will increase to $45.
Delivery of the paper is 87 cents per issue with the new rates. Newsstand price is $1 per issue. Home delivery is a 13% savings from the newsstand price.
