The United States Postal Service (USPS) raised prices again on January 22, 2023 for both the general public and commercial users. First -class mail prices increased 5%, postcards went up 9%, marketing mail increased by 6.25% and periodicals went up by 7.6%.

The increase, one of two planned for this year, follows stamp increases of 13.5% since 2021. 

