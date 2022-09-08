One of the oldest running Labor Day Parades takes place in northern Carlton County. Politicians running for local school board and mayor mingle with the likes of State Attorney General Keith Ellison and Governor Tim Walz amid a long line of corvettes and fire trucks.

The parade lasted an hour as politicians shook hands with senior citizens and fist bumped kids. Jeff Dotseth worked the crowd, shaking hands and talking to people as was his opponent, Pete Radosevich. 

