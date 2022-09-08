One of the oldest running Labor Day Parades takes place in northern Carlton County. Politicians running for local school board and mayor mingle with the likes of State Attorney General Keith Ellison and Governor Tim Walz amid a long line of corvettes and fire trucks.
The parade lasted an hour as politicians shook hands with senior citizens and fist bumped kids. Jeff Dotseth worked the crowd, shaking hands and talking to people as was his opponent, Pete Radosevich.
Current Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake stood out in a bright pink t-shirt as she was surrounded by a large group of her supporters wearing blue.
Many politicians and supporters passed out candy or business cards while others had a little bumper car racing around, much to the delight of the kids.
The local community band performed as did an annual crowd favorite, The Jack bar.
The newest crop of Wilderness junior hockey players waved as they walked past the crowd, then stopped to pet an adorable Labrador puppy.
As the parade ended, residents meandered to the Moose to play Bingo or to Veterans Park to enjoy kids entertainment on a perfect, sunny Minnesota day.
