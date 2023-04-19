The effectiveness of recycling has been in question as of late with the demand of recycled goods being on the decline. “China is no longer buying recycling from the U.S. causing a shrinking market for recycling,” said Pine County Land Services Director Caleb Anderson at a recent Pine County Board of Commissioners meeting where recycling was discussed. 

Pine County currently spends $120,000 annually on recycling. Minnesota statute requires counties to recycle 35% of total solid waste generated. Currently, the county has five recycling sites (Willow River, Bruno, Sandstone, Hinckley, and Pine City) with limited recycling service available among waste haulers. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0