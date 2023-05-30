The statistics are alarming. Particularly in regards to drug trafficking and overdoses. The Pine County Sheriff’s Office shared some of these statistics on trends in local and national law enforcement before the Pine County Board of Commissioners, addressing topics from arson to homicides. 

Pine County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Drew Abrahamson said that homicides are on the rise. “There used to be one every couple of years, and now it’s two to three per year,” he said. There are 101 predatory offenders in Pine County, he added. Cases the investigators have worked on involve predatory offenders, burglaries, homicides, financial fraud, assaults, arsons, missing persons, criminal sexual conduct, auto theft, narcotics, conflict cases, jail investigations, and cyber crimes. 

